Skip to content
WHNT.com
Huntsville
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Huntsville
Madison
Decatur
Athens
Shoals
Shoals CrimeStoppers
Northeast Alabama
Redstone Arsenal
STEM
Traffic
Alabama News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
Washington DC Bureau
Weather
Forecast Discussion
Interactive Radar
Generac Superstore 7 Day Forecast
Bus Stop Forecast
Maps & Radar
Redstone Federal Credit Union Camera Network
Weather Closings & Delays
Warnings
Photo Galleries
Sports
Big Tournament
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Japan 2020
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Taking Action
BBB Consumer Alerts
Investigative
Leadership Perspectives
Restaurant Ratings
Defending America
Distracted Driving
The Valley’s CW
On-Air
Noon Interviews
WHNT Live Stream
Breaking News Coverage
CBS News Live Feed
Where to find WHNT, WHNT-2 and WHNT-3 (Antenna TV)
WHNT Program Schedule
Closed Captioning Info
Community
Remarkable Women
Tools for Teachers
The Story
Mr. Food Test Kitchen
Explore the South
Garden Tips
Community Calendar
Contests
Contact Us
WHNT News 19 Team
WHNT News 19 Sales Team – Broadcast and Digital
Advertise With Us
Station Tours
Job Openings
College Internships
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Watch Live
Watch Live
WHNT News 19 This Morning
The Story
Ardmore teen wrapping up 120 chemo treatments for leukemia
Video
Local artist getting a lot of attention across the country
Video
Alabama Music Hall of Fame inducts four new members
Video
Shoals songwriter humbled by AMHOF induction
Video
Melissa George Night benefits babies like Titus Brooks
Video
More The Story Headlines
Top 5 most viewed stories from "The Story" for 2019
Video
“The Story” returns to 1984 to talk to “Luke Skywalker”
Huntsville police chief talks about fallen officer Billy Clardy III
Thank you sign replaces Christmas display on Horseshoe Trail
Rescuers still live with memories from Airport Road tornado
November 15th, 1989: Gone but never forgotten
WWII Veteran Visits USS Alabama to remember
Red Bar breaks ground to rebuild off Scenic 30A
School bus driver encourages her riders to stay positive
Video
Student writes thank you letter to first responders
Tools for Teachers
Hartselle High’s Tamisha Key wins $319 for her classroom
Video
Whitney Miles Theatrics Wins $319 For Her Classroom At West Morgan Elementary
Video
Tharptown Elementary’s Brooke Harris wins $319 for 4th Grade Reading Class
Video
Kimberly Pratt wins $319 for her classroom at Columbia Elementary
Video
More Tools for Teachers Headlines
BBB Consumer Alerts
Need to Know Tips on Tax Refund Advances
BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report Reveals Cryptocurrency as Second Riskiest Scam
Scammers Create Their Own Political Robocalls to Trick Consumers into Donating
One of World’s Largest Transportation Companies Receives Influx of Complaints
Video
Scammers Use “Voice Cloning” to Trick Businesses into Large Wire Transfers
Video
More BBB Consumer Alerts Headlines
Alabama News
Alabama Senate approves medical marijuana bill
U.S. Senator Doug Jones criticizes lack of COVID-19 testing, state says it’s ready
Video
Jacksonville State student tested for COVID-19, all classes transitioning online
ADPH says no confirmed cases of coronavirus at this time
Cher cancels concert in Birmingham, global concert industry in flux as COVID-19 spreads
More Alabama News Headlines
Sports
Several sports leagues, local teams canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Video
No fans, now no players: PGA Tour shuts down for a month
Southern Professional Hockey League suspends season due to COVID-19 concerns, effects Huntsville Havoc
Video
NCAA cancels all remaining winter and spring championships
Video
MiLB delays start of 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns; Trash Pandas opening day on as scheduled
Video
More Sports Headlines