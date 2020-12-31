The states people left in 2020 — and why

This Sunday, April 5, 2020, photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

(NEXSTAR) – While hardly a convenient year to move, people left a handful of states this year at a surprising rate.

According to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau last week, the states with the highest population decreases include New York, Illinois and Hawaii.

New York had the most striking population decline between July 2019 and 2020, losing an estimated 126,355 people — about .65% of its total population. This follows a steady trend of decline in the state from 2015 onwards. While it’s not clear why the population continues to fall, one New York-based think tank attributes the decline to falling immigration rates. A New Yorker “exodus” to Florida might also be to blame; according to one estimate, 21% of people who left New York over the past decade moved to the Sunshine State.

Illinois experienced a similar population decline, dropping from 12,667,017 residents to 12,587,530 in 2020 — a nearly 80,000-person decrease. It’s the seventh year in a row the state has seen such a decline, and the Census Bureau estimates that more than a quarter-million people have left the state in the past decade — about triple the losses of other states.

Other theories attribute the decrease to a general decline in national population growth, thanks to lower birth rates, less immigration and, perhaps, deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The figures out of Hawaii are hardly less striking. The state’s population decreased by about double the amount compared to the previous year, losing an estimated 8,609 people.

“This isn’t a new problem for our state,” said Keli’i Akina, president and CEO of the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii, in a statement. “There’s no mystery about why they feel compelled to go,” he continued, “It’s a matter of the state’s high cost of living and better job opportunities in other states.”

Populations aren’t decreasing across the board. The midwest, mountain region and south appear to be drawing new residents in droves. In Alabama there has been a population increase of 2.6%, or a little under 200,000 residents in the past 10 years. Counties in Northern Alabama have seen high gains, especially Madison and Limestone counties.

The state of Alabama is now home to over 4.9 million people.