The racist and homophobic graffiti incident in Huntsville impacts Black LGBTQ individuals

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – In the midst of national civil unrest in the wake of George Floyd’s death, racist and homophobic speech was spray painted on an overpass along Memorial Parkway over the weekend.

The leader of Rocket City Pride spoke up to talk about the hardships Black LGBTQ individuals are facing right now.

On Saturday morning, someone spray painted “Black lives don’t matter” and images of the swastika at the overpass on Memorial Parkway and Airport Road. And things you don’t see on the video also included “[expletives] are gay.” It is language like this that makes Rocket City Pride Director Brandon Edwards uncomfortable.

“Honestly it was disheartening, like I know that we’re going through a tough time just as a people,” said Edwards.

Huntsville Police officers condemned the vandalism. They called it “racist” and “disgusting.”

Now Lt. Michael Johnson said investigators have a person of interest in the case.

“We have been given a very, very strong lead and it’s come from more than one source. Our investigators are following up with that right now,” said Johnson.

The nation is witnessing protests against racial discrimination and police violence, but it’s also Pride Month.

“Honestly it’s hard,” said Edwards. “On one end, I’m fighting just to be equal and represented as a black male. But also, I feel like I have to fight twice as hard because I am a black gay male.”

This is the time lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer individuals remember the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan. The Library of Congress said it was the catalyst for the gay liberation movement, but for Black LGBTQ members like Edwards, he’s still fighting for to be treated fairly.

“In the south, you look at certain cities that are more open to the LGBTQ community, such as Atlanta,” said Edwards. “From what I understand, Nashville is getting to that point, but we all cannot migrate to a city just to feel accepted.”

That’s why Edwards joined Rocket City Pride, to help young Black LGBTQ members feel supported,

not just during Pride Month.

Contact the Huntsville Police Department if you have any tips about the vandalism incident. The case is still open.