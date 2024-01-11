EUGENE, Ore. (WHNT) — The Alabama coaching search is underway and Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning has made it clear — He’s not leaving Eugene.

The Ducks coach posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, a video of him confirming that he will remain the Ducks head man.

“I want to be here in Eugene for as long as Eugene will have me. This place has everything that I could possibly ever want,” said Lanning. “There’s a little bit of a problem in society today with people looking for what’s next, whether it’s an opportunity and the reality is grass is not always greener, in fact the grass is damn green in Eugune”

Multiple reports across the country previously said that Lanning was a top candidate to replace Saban.

Lanning, whose roots in Alabama begin when he was a graduate assistant under Saban in 2015, has served as Oregon’s head coach for the last two seasons. The Ducks posted a 22-5 record under Lanning. Before being hired by Oregon, he was on Kirby Smart’s staff at Georgia as defensive coordinator at Georgia from 2019-2021.

Alabama’s coaching search is underway after Saban announced his retirement on Wednesday. According to 247 Sports, the team was told that the school ‘hoped’ to have a new head coach in place within 72 hours.