Check out this little sheep.

His name is Skywalker and that’s because he was born on Star Wars Day – May 4. Skywalker is the first child for mom Sunny.

He and mom share an exhibit at the Como Park Zoo and Conservatory in Minnesota.

Father Sylvester, aunt Drizzle, and grandmother Storm live with them. Skywalker is also joined by his cousin Nimbus, who was born just nine days earlier.