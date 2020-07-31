The Divine 9 call for removal of Confederate monument outside Madison County Courthouse

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Calls for the removal of the Confederate monument at the Madison County Courthouse continued Thursday.

Representatives from nine historically Black fraternities and sororities joined the move the monument protest. Members of the Divine 9 marched peacefully around the courthouse.

Both the Madison County Commission and the Huntsville City Council have agreed to move the monument, but the commission said they want the relocation to be within the Memorial Preservation Act.

Alabama House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels said he hopes they choose to pay the $25,000 fine and relocate the monument themselves.

“There are cities around the state that have paid the fine and have entered into an agreement with the attorney general,” Daniels said. “And we hope that that happens before we go back to Montgomery.”

The monument is county property, meaning the county commission has the final say on its relocation.