The Compassion Act: bill decriminalizing medical marijuana to be heard in the Senate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Medical marijuana, a seemingly revolving door in Montgomery. At least for one senator in the last three legislative sessions.

Senator Tim Melson hasn’t given up on the journey to make medical marijuana obtainable for some Alabamians.

Under existing Alabama law, if you’re caught in possession of marijuana you could potentially face a felony. Even if you obtain the marijuana legally in another state

Senator Melson’s Compassion Act, or Senate Bill 46, aims to decriminalize medical marijuana in the state of Alabama.

SB 46 would allow qualifying Alabamians, qualified meaning diagnosed with certain medical conditions, to register for and obtain a medical marijuana card.

Melson’s bill would also establish the Medical Cannabis Commission which would monitor the plant from seed to sale.

It should be noted the bill does restrict the way the plant can be used. Smoking, vaping or ingesting marijuana infused baked goods, even in possession of a medical card, would remain illegal in Alabama.

There are currently 36 states that support medical cannabis including Florida and Mississippi.