The Birmingham Botanical Gardens resumes scheduling for weddings and other events

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Birmingham Park and Recreation Botanical Gardens opened its doors on June 1 to resume taking reservations for events, large and small.

Starting today, brides and grooms may reserve that special day for getting hitched at the Botanical Gardens between October 1, 2020, and September 30, 2021.

We have had our gates closed since March 16, so we are excited to again welcome happy faces

walk through our doors. So many of the plants are in full bloom and our visitors are going to have many pleasant surprises. Virgil Mathews, Director of Birmingham Botanical Gardens

The Botanical Gardens is better known for being the spot of some of the most beautiful and fragrant weddings in the city.

The Birmingham Botanical Gardens, located at 2612 Lane Park Road, is 67.5 acres of serene paths, 30-plus outdoor sculptures, and more than 20 unique gardens. The Japanese Gardens and Dunn Formal Rose Garden is said to be popular by brides and daily visitors. In addition to the gardens, the Botanical Gardens has inside space available for birthday parties, receptions, corporate meetings, and more.

If you wish to reserve a room or garden for your event, please call Birmingham

Botanical Gardens at 205-414-3900. The hours of operation for reservations are 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

