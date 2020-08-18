The Ark Pet Spa & Hotel opens new location in Madison

MADISON, Ala. – A new place for pet parents to drop off their animals for boarding, daycare, and grooming is now open in Madison.

The Chattanooga based, pet care franchise, The Ark Pet Spa & Hotel has expanded into North Alabama with a new location at 7635 Highway 72W, Madison, AL.

The Ark Pet Spa & Hotel is bringing “a needed service for the growing population of pet owners in the Huntsville area,” said Vice President of Development, Adam Harbin.

The Ark Pet Spa & Hotel built their new facility surrounded by retail and dining hotspots on Highway 72 in Madison in hopes to make it easy for pet owners to pick up and drop off their pets on the way to and from work, shopping, dining, and home.

The Ark doesn’t just cater to the pups, they board and care for nearly any domestic, caged pet including cats, birds, lizards, rabbits. Pets are treated to private, air-conditioned rooms, indoor rubberized floor play yards and outdoor artificially turfed play yards, and soothing music is played throughout the building while being watched by their trained crew.

The company offers 24-hour Pet Cams for peace of mind, and an online guest portal where pet parents can check and update their pets vaccinations, view photos, check report cards, pay a bill, and even request additional services.

The Ark Pet Spa & Hotel gives the opportunity for pups to meet new friends in doggy daycare, allowing them to socialize, exercise, and interact with the crew members who are constantly monitoring and accessing each and every dog, ensuring a fun and safe environment.

“We are so excited to bring The Ark Pet Spa & Hotel to the Madison community and hope to be a neighbor the community can lean on for their pet care needs!” said Harbin.