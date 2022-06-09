HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The 8th Crush Wine and Food Festival is returning to Downtown Huntsville on September 24.

The Festival and partner events will run through the week of September 20th through the 25th at Big Spring Park East. The festival will have wine, spirits and tastings.

The theme for 2022 is “take flight,” which is a nod to the different countries and cultures the wine and foods come from.

There will also be a “first-class” option, which will be an all-exclusive experience. That option will begin at the 106 Jefferson Hotel and includes private check-in, early access to the general admission area and a VIP lounge with a wine tasting. There are also two new experiences:

Wild Honey Tent Package: This package will feature a private tent that you have access to from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. It also includes a “bougie picnic” catered by Canadian Bakin’ and access to the 1st Class VIP Lounge. There are only 4 packages available at $2500, the cost includes everything for 10 guests.

There are a variety of ticket options available. To see a list of ticket types for the 2022 Crush Wine and Food Festival are available on their website.

The week leading up to the festival includes fun events throughout the downtown area. The events are listed below:

Tuesday, September 20: Private Single barrel tasting at SiP Cigar & Whiskey Lounge, $100

Sunday, September 25: Sunday Funday Brunch at The AC Hotel patio, $75

The tickets are limited and will not be sold at entry.