The 2020 Madison Street Festival has been canceled

MADISON, Ala. – The City of Madison calls it the largest annual celebration of art, music, food and entertainment. It’s certainly a treat. Some of you may have already heard that the Madison Street Festival will not happen this year, and that wasn’t the only event that’s been canceled within the last 48 hours.

Organizers said the annual Madison Street Festival can attract crowds of well over 30,000 people. It’s usually held the first weekend in October.

Madison Street Festival President Gayle Milam said a festival is not worth risking anyone’s health.

“It was a very hard decision for our executive committee, as well as our 40-plus volunteer committee members to come to the decision to cancel the [Madison] Street Festival,” said Milam.

Milam said as much as her crew tried to plan around COVID-19 — but even three months out — she said executing safety measures would have been nearly impossible. “Not knowing what could continue on with this pandemic, we did not want to partially do a festival,” said Milam. “We want the full event.”

And just this week – the Madison Chamber of Commerce announced two more event cancellations due to the pandemic.

Runners will have to wait until next March to participate in the chamber’s first ever Color Run.

And the Madison Business Expo and Kid’s Day is postponed to July 2021. But Milam says there’s hope.

“The good note is that we are grateful that our community has embraced the street festival as many years and they have and that they understand the situation that we’re in.”

Milam said families can look forward to the arts and entertainment when it’s safe for everyone to enjoy themselves.

Organizers said you can expect the Madison Street Festival next year to be bigger and better than it has ever been. They say this year’s cancellation will give the committee more time to plan.