Thanksgiving Through the Weekend – Dry Then Rainy Conditions

Happy Thanksgiving from News 19! After some early morning fog, the forecast looks good for the rest of the afternoon. Highs in today reach the middle 60s with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Black Friday

Clouds thicken on Black Friday, but some no significant chance of rain is expected. Highs reach the middle to upper 60s. We shouldn’t have any issues for high school playoff action. Rain chances are slim for Fyffe, Mars Hill, and Fayetteville.





Iron Bowl

Auburn at Alabama: Bryant-Denny Stadium – Tuscaloosa – News 19 at 2:30pm Saturday

The Iron Bowl is Saturday and the weather looks good. It will be cloudy at times, but don’t expect rain in Tuscaloosa. Temperatures will be in the 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. You can watch the game on News 19.

Rain chances are up Sunday afternoon and evening. As the moisture exits, get ready for a few snow flurries or showers Monday into Tuesday. The usual spots are the high terrain of Sand Mountain and Lookout Mountain. In parts of east Tennessee around Sewanee can see light snow or a dusting in this situation. It’s still a few days out. It’s something to keep an eye on.

Connect with me!

Facebook: BenSmithWHNT

Twitter: @BenSmith_WHNT