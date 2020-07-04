Texas second-grader buying flags for neighbors, donating profits to the police

It’s not your typical summer job, but Texas second-grader Brooks Dunagan came up with it on his own.

At $1 a flag, Brooks purchases and installs small flags in his neighbor’s yards – and he handles the cleanup. So far, he has sold 450!

He has no plans to buy a bike or a new toy – instead, he is donating 100 percent of his profits to the Frisco Police Department.

Brooks’s mom says she can’t say enough how proud she is of him and she hopes this teaches him about hard work.

Brooks says the most important lesson he’s learned so far – don’t push the top of the flag too hard, or it will break.