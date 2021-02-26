Texas non-profit rescues strays during winter storm; sends them off to fur-ever homes

"It's sad to watch them leave, but it's happy to know they're going to a better life, you know?"

GARDENDALE, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – A local non-profit made sure stray and owner-surrendered dogs and cats had a safe shelter during the recent winter storm. Dog Rescue R Us is dedicated to saving abandoned, neglected and abused dogs in West Texas.

Volunteers braved the cold last week to rescue at least 75 animals. Director of Operations, Dolly Hinsz, says so many foster parents stepped up.

“We pulled a mama dog that had her newborns in the snow. We’ve had dogs that were just tied to trees and left outside. It’s just awful.”

Thanks to the generosity of donors, the organization was able to send off 80 animals to their forever homes on Thursday. Dog foster parent, Cyndi Melchor, says the feeling is bittersweet.

“It’s sad to watch them leave, but it’s happy to know they’re going to a better life, you know?”

Ready Kinsey, another foster parent, dropped off a few of his own.

“Knowing that they’re going to a good home, and that we took care of them when they could’ve been dead or not taken care of out on the streets, yes it’s very rewarding.”

Hinsz says the organization is always accepting donations. There never seems to be enough to save them all.

“Without fixing it or anything, it’s $115 just with vaccinations per dog. We just hope for the best, and save the dogs.”

She says for many of the rescue families, it’s the simple joys that keep them going.

“The freedom ride home… It’s smile to smile. You know, that’s worth it right there. Just watching them.”

Click here to donate on their Facebook page.