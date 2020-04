WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 08: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the daily coronavirus task force briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on April 08, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump vowed to hold back funding for the World Health Organization at the briefing, accusing the organization of having not been aggressive enough in confronting the virus, but later denied saying funding would be withheld, according to published reports. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

DALLAS (AP) — A 36-year-old Texas man has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for threatening to assassinate President Donald Trump.

Prosecutors said Mickael Gedlu, who was sentenced Friday, pleaded guilty in December to making threats against Trump.

According to plea papers, Gedlu admitted he threatened Trump’s life on social media, stating on YouTube: “I am waiting for Trump to visit Dallas before I attempt to assassinate him.”