Texas man arrested for kidnapping, trafficking, assaulting a child after police rescue 13-year-old Alabama girl

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A 13-year-old girl from Alabama was rescued by the Tyler Police Department from a home on Woods Boulevard Saturday afternoon, according to Tyler PD Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh.

19-year-old Daniel Dylan Skipworth of Tyler was charged with kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault of a child, sex-trafficking of a child and resisting arrest, search or transport. His bonds total to $560,000.

Tyler police received information from the FBI that the girl might be at a location on the 3600 block of Woods Boulevard, and they went there on Saturday around 5 p.m.

Police talked to Skipworth and found evidence that the girl could possibly be at the location. Erbaugh said that Skipworth then got into an altercation with Tyler officers and began pushing them and tried to bite one of them.

Police detained Skipworth until they received a search warrant, then found the 13-year-old at Skipworth’s residence.

None of the police officers were injured, according to Erbaugh, and the 13-year-old girl was okay.

Erbaugh said that Skipworth picked the girl up in Alabama and had her for two days.

Police have custody of the girl and will take care of her until her mother comes from Alabama to pick her up.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Erbaugh.