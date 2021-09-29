Texas man admits to killing five, felt ‘compelled to sacrifice’

This Sept. 24, 2021 photo provided by Jason Allen and KTVT, shows the spot in Fort Worth, Texas, where a dumpster was on fire that had dismembered bodies inside. Police said the bodies appeared to be those of a man, a teen girl or adult woman, and a child. As of Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, authorities had identified only the man. Police have said the identification process has been difficult because of the condition of the bodies. (Jason Allen/KTVT via AP)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a man has confessed to killing three people whose dismembered bodies were found in a burning dumpster in Texas. He also confessed to killing his roommate and his girlfriend, saying he felt compelled to sacrifice them.

Jason Thornburg was arrested Monday on a capital murder charge in the deaths of the three people whose bodies were found in the dumpster on September 22.

This undated photo provided by the Fort Worth Police Department shows Jason Thornburg. Thornburg, arrested in the deaths of three people whose dismembered bodies were discovered in a burning dumpster the week before in Texas, confessed to those slayings and two others, police said Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021. ( Fort Worth Police Department via AP)



Fort Worth police say while questioning the 41-year-old Thornburg about those killings, he also admitted to killing his roommate in Texas and girlfriend in Arizona.

Thornburg is being held on a $1 million bond. Jail records do not list his attorney.