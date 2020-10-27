Texas high school students build tiny home for Marine veteran

High school students from Kingwood, Texas rolled up their sleeves and put their architectural and engineering skills to build a tiny home for U.S. Marine Corps veteran Edward Rodriguez.

In just 209 square feet, the students were able to fit all of the essentials: A bed, dining table and chairs, and cabinets.

Two years ago, Rodriguez had a stroke and ended up losing his house and job.

He was put in touch with the Students Helping Veterans Project, and he was given the project’s first home.

The students say it was a lot of hard work, and wasn’t much fun on days when it was cold or raining, but getting to see their project finally finished – and given to someone who really needs and deserves it – makes it worth it.