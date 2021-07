Texas deputy AG apologizes to Simone Biles after calling her ‘childish’ and ‘selfish’

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic gymnastics women’s final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

(NEXSTAR) – Texas Deputy Attorney General Aaron Reitz has apologized after calling gymnastics superstar Simone Biles, among other things, “a national embarrassment” in a tweet he later deleted.

Biles made the decision to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics and take care of her mental health after feeling “lost” in the air during a vault event and failing to complete all of her rotations.

Reitz posted a photo of Strug, writing, “Contrast this with our selfish, childish national embarrassment, Simone Biles.”

Reitz went on to delete the post, which appeared to also draw public criticism from the Texas attorney general’s office. The official account of Reitz’s employer referenced a “very inappropriate and insensitive tweet by one of our employees” in a post applauding Biles.

On Wednesday, Reitz tweeted, “I owe Simone Biles an apology. A big one,” and attached the following statement:

My personal social media comments do not represent Attorney General Paxton of the Office of the Attorney General. In a moment of frustration and disappointment, I opined on subjects for which I am not adequately versed. That was an error. I can’t imagine what Simone Biles has gone through. Simone Biles is a true patriot and one of the greatest gymnasts of our time. I apologize to her, and wish her well. Texas Deputy Attorney General Aaron Reitz

Many on social media supported Biles for her decision, including past Olympic gymnasts such as Kerri Strug, who famously competed with a badly injured ankle.