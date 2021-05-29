Texas community lights up gym using cell phones after power goes out at high school graduation

THRALL, Texas (KXAN) — Strong to severe storms moved through Travis and Williamson Counties Friday afternoon into the evening, the same time many schools had graduation plans.

One of those graduations was for Thrall High School. The graduation, which was only open to families and close friends of graduates, was actually moved inside the gym because of the inclement weather.

The night quickly changed once the gym took a power hit due to the storms.

But in the darkness, the Thrall community still found a way to support their graduates, who have already had a tough school year due to the pandemic.

Kirsten Anderson sent in a video of the community using their cell phone lights to brighten the gym during the graduation ceremony.

Anderson wrote, “it may not be an ideal graduation ceremony, but I am so moved by the school community coming together to really ‘light up’ the room for these graduates.”