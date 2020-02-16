Texas-based EquuSearch announces Alabama chapter

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Alabama will now have a chapter of EquuSearch, according to Congressman Robert Aderholt.

In a news release, Congressman Aderholt said EquuSearch officials announced on Saturday that a chapter of the Texas-based group will be headquartered in Winfield, Alabama.

Congressman Aderholt congratulated Hilda Smith on her efforts to bring the first chapter to Alabama.

“I send my sincere congratulations to Hilda Smith on this great news. In speaking with Hilda, I know that she feels God led her to seek out this Alabama chapter and I have no doubt that is exactly why this opportunity has materialized. EquuSearch has already done great work here in Alabama, but now, their help and support for families of missing people will be so much closer. I pray that God blesses this chapter and Hilda Smith in the work they will do in the coming years.”

EquuSearch started in Texas in 2000 and has been involved in several high-profile Alabama missing person cases, including Natalie Holloway and Aniah Blanchard.

According to the Texas EquuSearch website, they are “committed to providing experienced, organized, and ethical volunteer search efforts for missing persons, utilizing the most suitable and up to date technologies and methodologies.”