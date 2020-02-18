Testing continues at Highway 231 closure site in Morgan County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Drilling and testing continued Tuesday at a portion of U.S. Highway 231 that was closed after heavy rains caused the road to deteriorate.

An Alabama Department of Transportation spokesman said drill crews were at the site on Brindlee Mountain Tuesday drilling for samples and depths.

Reed Contracting removed the asphalt and concrete in the area Monday, and a civil engineering team from Auburn University also came to the site for some testing.

The Auburn students are trying to map the layers of rock below the road's surface and determine what's causing the asphalt to crack, according to the university. The same section of road also cracked and eroded in heavy rains a year ago.

The Auburn team plans to return Thursday for more testing and surveying.

A time frame for repairing and reopening the road has not been determined.

Detours around the road closure can be found here.