Terri Collins announces bid for new term as State Representative

DECATUR, Ala. — Terri Collins, announced her bid Friday for a new term as State Representative for House District 8.

Since first taking office in 2010, Collins has passed bills and initiatives including implementation of an easy-to-understand A – F grading system to measure public schools’ performance so parents may see the quality of education their children receive.

Along with the creation of the Alabama School Safety and Student Security Task Force, which ensured the state’s public learning facilities are prepared to handle active shooter and terroristic threat situations.

“Since taking office, Alabama has made great strides in education, economic development, and protecting unborn life, but the job is not yet finished, and our mission is not complete,” Collins said in a press release.

“We must keep working to give every child access to a quality public education regardless of where they live or how much their family earns, create new jobs and opportunities, and preserve our conservative Alabama values.” Collins continued.

As chair of the House Education Policy Committee, she sponsored and passed the Alabama Literacy Act, which seeks to ensure every public school student is reading at grade level by third grade.

Multiple studies have shown that students who read at or above grade level by third grade are more likely to maintain progress, perform better, and graduate than students who do not.

Collins also holds a seat on the House Ways and Means Education Committee, which annually appropriates roughly $7 billion to the state’s K-12 public schools, community colleges, and four-year universities.