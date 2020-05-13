Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency emphasizes importance of boating safety

(WHNT) – During Tennessee’s safer-at-home order, officers say they have seen a significant increase in people out on the water.

Unfortunately, the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency has already seen 10 fatalities on waterways across the state.

“Most of our fatalities so far in our area have been due to paddling sports, such as canoes and kayaks. That’s why we definitely stress if you’re in a canoe or kayak, wear that life jacket, that will help you go home safely,” said Josh Landrum of the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency.

Landrum also wanted to stress the importance of not driving a boat while drinking.

Landrum says everyone should designate a driver while out on the water.