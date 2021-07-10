Tennessee Valley Hunting and Fishing Expo kicks off at Von Braun Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Tennessee Valley Hunting and Fishing Expo will be held at the Von Braun Center in the South Hall from July 9 to July 11.

The TVHFE is a weekend-long event featuring 500 hunting, fishing and outdoor vendors. Along with outdoor retailers and organizations.

The expo will feature hands-on product demonstrations from various hunting and fishing venues.

For a list of the vendors and where they will be located at the Expo, you can view their map here.

It is family friendly, and the Expo encourages the whole family to attend. Admission for adults is $10 and children 12 and under are free.

The Expo is open from the following times:

Friday, July 9 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 10 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For any additional information you can visit their website here.