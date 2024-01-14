HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — As the state is expected to receive incoming severe winter weather businesses across the Tennessee Valley are announcing closings for Monday, January 15.

Here is a list of businesses that will be closed on Monday so far:

  • Madison Surgery Center (Madison, AL)
  • Priceville Municipal Court ( Priceville, AL) – closed on Tuesday *
  • U.S. Space and Rocket Center (Huntsville, AL)
  • Huntsville Hospital’s Spine & Neuro Center (Huntsville, AL)
  •  The Huntsville/Madison County Visitor Center (Huntsville, AL)
  • Visitor’s Information kiosk inside the Huntsville International Airport (Huntsville, AL)
  • Lauderdale County Solid Waste Department and landfill (Florence, AL)
  •  Redstone Arsenal – Gate 9 will remain open, all other gates will be closed (Huntsville, AL)

Here is a list of delayed services that are in place due to the incoming severe weather:

  • City of Athens sanitation and recycling (No pickup on Monday)
  • Lauderdale County household or commercial garbage collections (No pickup on Monday)

News 19 will continue to update this list as information is received.