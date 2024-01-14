HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — As the state is expected to receive incoming severe winter weather businesses across the Tennessee Valley are announcing closings for Monday, January 15.
Here is a list of businesses that will be closed on Monday so far:
- Madison Surgery Center (Madison, AL)
- Priceville Municipal Court ( Priceville, AL) – closed on Tuesday *
- U.S. Space and Rocket Center (Huntsville, AL)
- Huntsville Hospital’s Spine & Neuro Center (Huntsville, AL)
- The Huntsville/Madison County Visitor Center (Huntsville, AL)
- Visitor’s Information kiosk inside the Huntsville International Airport (Huntsville, AL)
- Lauderdale County Solid Waste Department and landfill (Florence, AL)
- Redstone Arsenal – Gate 9 will remain open, all other gates will be closed (Huntsville, AL)
Here is a list of delayed services that are in place due to the incoming severe weather:
- City of Athens sanitation and recycling (No pickup on Monday)
- Lauderdale County household or commercial garbage collections (No pickup on Monday)
News 19 will continue to update this list as information is received.