HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — As the state is expected to receive incoming severe winter weather businesses across the Tennessee Valley are announcing closings for Monday, January 15.

Here is a list of businesses that will be closed on Monday so far:

Madison Surgery Center (Madison, AL)

Priceville Municipal Court ( Priceville, AL) – closed on Tuesday *

U.S. Space and Rocket Center (Huntsville, AL)

Huntsville Hospital’s Spine & Neuro Center (Huntsville, AL)

The Huntsville/Madison County Visitor Center (Huntsville, AL)

Visitor’s Information kiosk inside the Huntsville International Airport (Huntsville, AL)

Lauderdale County Solid Waste Department and landfill (Florence, AL)

Redstone Arsenal – Gate 9 will remain open, all other gates will be closed (Huntsville, AL)

Here is a list of delayed services that are in place due to the incoming severe weather:

City of Athens sanitation and recycling (No pickup on Monday)

Lauderdale County household or commercial garbage collections (No pickup on Monday)

