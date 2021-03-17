Tennessee Valley Authority reflects on Texas ice storm and power grids

CHATANOOGA, Tenn. – Energy officials continue talking about last month’s ice storm that cut power to millions of people in Texas for days and took the state’s power grid by surprise.

News 19 met with experts who are responsible for powering north Alabama and asked them why what happened to the power grid in Texas didn’t happen to the Tennessee Valley Authority’s, TVA, power grid.

“We choose to build in additional safe measures,” said Aaron Melda, who is the TVA’s Senior Vice President of transmission and power supply. “As an example, our winter reserve, so meaning the excess capacity that we ensure that we have on hand, we plan to be at 26 percent. In the Texas market, because it’s a deregulated energy market, it is essentially 10 percent.”

Texas has a deregulated energy market.

That means parts of the generation and transmission of electricity are revenue based, Melda said.

He uses cars as an example to compare differences between the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, ERCOT, and TVA with cars.

“Think of your vehicle, which is designed to reliably transport you from here to there. If you took that vehicle and you compensated each component based on its use, the engine would get a fair amount of revenue, the driver’s side door would get a little more than the passenger side door, but your emergency brake might not get a lot of revenue,” Melda said. “If you’re in a system like ERCOT and you’re managing a plant or part of the transmission system, you may, because of the incentives in place, may choose not to invest in some of the belts and suspenders like we’re able to.”

The TVA powers multiple states including the northern part of Alabama with a mix of coal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, solar, and natural gas.

There are a variety of specialists who decide how much electricity is needed, minute by minute, 24 hours per day, across the grids seven states and 10 million customers.

“The winter and ice storms that cut power to millions in Texas continue to shape how the TVA evolves,” Melda said.

“We have deployed many of those winterization mechanisms across our plant but we’re certainly learning some things from the Texas market that will allow us to further invest in our facilities to ensure that they’re there on the days when people really need the heat on.”

The TVA is a federal agency.

It is not funded by taxpayer dollars, rather sustained by customers.

The entire TVA system comprises one of the most powerful economic development engines in the U.S., according to Melda.