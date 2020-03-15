Tennessee Titans Agree to Multi-Year Deal with QB Ryan Tannehill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on a multi-year contract with quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Tannehill, who was acquired in a trade last March, has agreed to a 4-year deal worth $118M.

Tannehill will get $91M in total guarantees and $62M in fully guaranteed money, which is a huge payday for Tannehill after leading Tennessee to the playoffs.