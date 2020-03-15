Tennessee Titans Agree to Multi-Year Deal with QB Ryan Tannehill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on a multi-year contract with quarterback Ryan Tannehill.
QB1 stays in Tennessee. 😁#Titans agree to terms with Ryan Tannehill (@ryantannehill1)— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) March 15, 2020
Details ✍🏽 » https://t.co/97Vb0ehKgI pic.twitter.com/fRO2LgNzG3
Tannehill, who was acquired in a trade last March, has agreed to a 4-year deal worth $118M.
Tannehill will get $91M in total guarantees and $62M in fully guaranteed money, which is a huge payday for Tannehill after leading Tennessee to the playoffs.