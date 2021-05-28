Tennessee teen missing since 2019 found safe in Alabama

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee teenager missing since 2019 has been found safe in Alabama, cancelling a statewide Endangered Child Alert issued last weekend.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Friday morning that 18-year-old Daphne Westbrook, missing from Hamilton County since Oct. 2019, was located in Samson, Alabama.

An AMBER Alert had been issued earlier this year for Daphne, who was 17 at the time, after her father John Westbrook was indicted on multiple charges, including aggravated kidnapping.

At the time, the TBI said Daphne did not return home from a visit with Westbrook, who does not have custody.

Daphne & John Westbrook (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Agents said they believed John Westbrook may have traveled to the western part of the country with Daphne and had contacts in Colorado, New Mexico, California and Washington.

The TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert under the Holly Bobo Act for Daphne on May 23 because she had since turned 18.

Investigators have not said if John Westbrook has also been located.

No additional information was immediately released.