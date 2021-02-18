Tennessee state office closures force delays in vital services

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Many in east and west Tennessee have had it with the snow and ice. It’s slowing down or completely stopping some vital state services.

“I was really hoping it was open,” Joseph Ridley said as he was trying to renew his driver’s license in downtown Nashville on Thursday.

It’s not ideal with many state office buildings across parts of Tennessee closed, but Representative Vincent Dixie said it’s about safety.

“I just urge everyone to be safe,” he said.

Dixie, the capitol city democrat, added he understands the frustration.

Governor Bill Lee was forced to close buildings in over 60 counties due to the winter weather conditions.

“You know, unfortunately, we’re just not built for this or equipped for this type of weather, so I know, just try to be patient,” Dixie said.

Some like Joseph Ridley are unhappy with the snow closing down the office buildings, especially some DMV locations.

“My driver’s license expired and stuff, and I need my driver’s license, so I came down here and they’re closed,” Ridley said, “Now I’m worried about being pulled over with an expired driver’s license.”

The good news is some services may be restored by the weekend.

“Probably by Monday, maybe Saturday some may be open, but definitely Monday, I think we’ll be back to what we consider normal in these pandemic times,” Dixie said.

Which means Ridley will have to wait just a little while longer.

“I need them as fast as I can, you know, because I can’t work,” Ridley said, “I got a wife and kids. I can’t afford to go to jail, just trying to get to work without a license.”

News 2 reached out to Governor Bill Lee for comment on the state office closures and resources for you to use and have not heard back.