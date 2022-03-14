KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The pain at the pump is a both a country and world wide issue. On Friday, Tennessee broke its’ record for highest recorded average price at the pump at $4.13.

Since Friday prices have held steady with a state average of approximately $4.11.

As of Monday, Knoxville has the highest average gas prices for a metro area in the state of TN at $4.16 while the national average is $4.33.

AAA Spokesperson Megan Cooper explains the impact of crude oil prices and how they correlate to the price motorists see at the pump. Over the last month Tennesseans have seen about an .85 cent increase at the pump and a .24 cent increase Tennessee state average.

“All eyes are on the price of crude oil,” said Cooper. “The oil market does not do well with uncertainty, just like the stock market.”

Cooper said the price of oil isn’t the only reason for the increasing gas prices. Entering the spring season means refineries will begin to switch to their summer blend of gas, which is more expensive to produce than the winter blend. Cooper adds we are not the only country who is seeing a rise in gas prices, it is a worldwide problem.

Find the lowest gas prices using the WATE 6 Gas Tracker.

“Things have changed very rapidly over the last month, the good news for now is that we have seen the oil market cool off a little over the last couple of weeks,” Cooper said. “Things have remained pretty stable over the last couple of days here in Tennessee.”