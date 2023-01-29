KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man’s 2021 murder case remains unsolved as law enforcement and family members are still searching for answers.

Wayne Humphrey died after being shot on Brooks Avenue on March 18, 2021.

“People need to come forward, people need to talk and tell what they’ve seen because someone saw something that day,” Heather Philikon said.

Philikon is Humphrey’s sister and reached out to WATE in hopes of keeping her brother’s case alive.

Knoxville Police responded to a shooting on the 2900 block of Brooks Avenue. They found Humphrey inside a home with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It has been two years now with no reported leads. However, investigators say a person was seen driving away from the scene on a motorcycle with a child on the back.

Humphrey attended Midview High School, was a Cub Scout and was a soccer player. His hobbies were fishing, cooking and spending time with his family, according to the obituary.

Humphrey was also known as a kind person who would “give anyone the shirt off of his back,” according to family and friends.

His family said that he was most known for his strong faith in God.

Philikon’s statement to the person who killed her brother:

“You took my brother away, you took my mother’s son away, you took an uncle, a father, a grandfather, a cousin, I just don’t understand.”

Family and friends of Humphrey are hoping for justice.

The investigation is still ongoing and East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are encouraging anyone with information about the case to contact them.

He is one of 80 men murdered in Knoxville since 2004 whose cases remain unsolved.