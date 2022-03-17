KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new resort coming to the Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee will offer visitors the chance to experience the area like never before.

The Sanctuary Treehouse Resort will be the first of its’ kind in East Tennessee. It will offer all the amenities of modern resorts in treehouse-style accommodations for small groups.

A short distance from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the new resort will be anchored on 40 acres. The resort offers a unique, interactive lodging experience while providing views of the Smoky Mountains and the two 18-hole golf courses nearby.

Brian and Amanda Jensen are the owners and developers of Sanctuary Treehouse Resort.

“Our initial inspiration to build a treehouse resort for the Smoky Mountains came after staying in a single treehouse several years ago in another state,” they said. “We are creating an interactive experience within the treehouse itself, we hope guests desire to come back year after year.”

The different floor plans will be equipped with a long list of entertainment to provide an authentic treehouse feel. Slides, escape hatches, swings, crank down bunk beds, draw bridges, drink chutes and more will be included in each treehouse. Two tree forts can even be connected by a drawbridge for group accommodations.

Photos courtesy of Amanda Jensen

The resort will be golf cart access only and a variety of unique amenities will be added over time.

The owners plan to feature walking trails, scavenger hunts, a lit forest area for hosting events, a community area for live entertainment, local storytellers, an inground hot tub and more.

The Jensens haven’t yet picked a set date for the grand opening, but are planning to have some units available by the summer.