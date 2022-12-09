ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police responded to a call in Antioch about a suspicious person Thursday afternoon, only to find a woman who reportedly broke into a house and made herself at home.

Metro police were dispatched to the residence along Richards Road shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, the court document stated.

Authorities said they found a door open to the inside of the house.

Police made contact with the homeowner through public records, who told them the door should not be open and no one should be home, according to an affidavit.

As officers made their way inside, they said they found evidence of burglary as items were removed from the cupboards.

Inside one of the bedrooms, police found a woman in the resident’s bed with no pants on and nail polish next to her, according to the arrest warrant.

The woman was taken into custody, but she refused to cooperate with law enforcement, the court document said. However, she was later identified as 35-year-old Rachel Edds.

Edds is charged with burglary and her bond is set for $10,000.