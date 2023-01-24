NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 29-year-old woman is behind bars after police say she robbed a Dollar General after being denied access to the bathroom.

On Monday, officers were dispatched to the Dollar General located at 3053 Brick Church Pike to respond to a robbery in progress call.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with an employee who told them that the store had been robbed by a woman who was with two young children.

According to an arrest affidavit, Tiffany Mendez, 29, entered the store with her two young children and asked an employee if she could use the bathroom. An employee then allegedly told Mendez that the bathrooms were not open to the public.

Court records state that’s when Mendez went into the storage area of the store and used the bathroom on the floor. An employee told Mendez that she needed to leave after this was discovered.

Mendez forced her way behind the counter and stole a baby doll, according to an arrest report. The employee then escorted Mendez and her children out of the store.

Moments later, Mendez returned to the store without her children and pointed a black handgun toward employees and went behind the counter where merchandise was located, states an arrest affidavit.

After taking the items, Mendez fled the scene. An arrest warrant reports that the store manager followed Mendez until police arrested her in the 200 block of Connare Drive in Madison.

At the scene, Mendez reportedly resisted arrest and attempted to prevent officers from placing her in a patrol vehicle. Officers also seized a handgun from the front passenger seat of Mendez’s vehicle.

Mendez was charged with two felony counts of aggravated robbery with a weapon, theft of merchandise and resisting arrest.