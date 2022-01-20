Winter storm drops 13 inches of snow at Newfound Gap in the Smokies

GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS, Tenn. (WATE) – Newfound Gap received nearly an entire month’s worth of snowfall within 24 hours during the winter storm on Jan. 16-17. The snow has lingered, prompting the park to say hikers should be prepared for high snowdrifts above 3,500 feet in elevation.

The monthly snowfall average for the Clingmans Dome area, near Newfound Gap, is 18 inches, according to records kept by the National Park Service. Newfound Gap accumulated over 13 inches Sunday night into Monday.

Source: Great Smoky Mountains National Park

About 8 inches of snow fell at Newfound Gap just on Sunday morning with winds that reached 60 miles per hour, the park said. Plows were out working to keep Newfound Gap Road clear until it was closed at 12 p.m. on Sunday for safety reasons.

Newfound Gap receives about 69 inches of snow annually, according to park records.