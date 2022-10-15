WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The AMBER Alert for a Wilson County teen has been canceled after the teen was found safe in Murfreesboro, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).
The TBI issued an AMBER Alert for 16-year-old Aubrea Branham on Friday, Oct. 14 and stated she may have been with a wanted man.
Officials said Branham was believed to be with 35-year-old Hilario Fuentes, who was wanted by the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and solicitation of a minor.
On Saturday, Oct. 15, the TBI announced that both Branham and Fuentes were located in Murfreesboro.
Officials say Branham is safe and Fuentes was taken into custody. No other information was immediately released.