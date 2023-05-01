NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Plenty of concert announcements have Music City living up to its name this year. But which artists are bringing their tours to Nashville this year? Here’s a list of some of the big names stopping by on their tours.

The pop icon announced last year that she would be bringing her “Eras Tour” to Nashville’s Nissan Stadium in 2023. Swift has three dates in Music City: Friday, May 5, Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7.

Pop singer-songwriter Charlie Puth announced he is bringing “The Charlie Live Experience” to Ascend Amphitheater on Saturday, May 27.

Pop star Ava Max will be bringing the “Ava Max: On Tour (Finally)” summer tour to Brooklyn Bowl Monday, June 12.

Rap superstar Drake is bringing 21 Savage with him on the new “It’s All A Blur Tour,” which includes a Nashville stop on Monday, June 19, at Bridgestone Arena.

Kid Rock announced he was bringing the “No Snowflakes Tour” to Music City on Saturday, July 1, with Travis Tritt then quickly added a second show on Saturday, July 8, due to overwhelming demand.

The pop-rock band will hit the stage at Bridgestone Arena July 3. They will be joined in Nashville by hometown singer-songwriter Ben Rector.

Classic rock band Foreigner announced their last tour ever will include a Music City stop on Tuesday, July 11, at Ascend Amphitheater.

Superstar Beyoncé Knowles announced she would bring “The Renaissance Tour” to Music City on Saturday, July 15.

1990s rock phenom Jimmy Eat World and indie rock favorite Manchester Orchestra are teaming up on a co-headlining tour, “Amplified Echoes,” that will stop in Nashville at Ascend Amphitheater on Friday, July 28.

The “Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour” includes a Nashville stop at Ascend Amphitheater on Aug. 18, 2023.

The iconic rock band announced it would bring its latest world tour to Nashville later this year. GNR will perform at GEODIS Park on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Rap star Macklemore announced a new tour, “The Ben Tour,” would be coming to Ryman Auditorium on Sunday, Sept. 17.

The two hip-hop icons announced they will bring their co-headlining “N.Y. State of Mind Tour” to Music City on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Bridgestone Arena.

Irish singer-songwriter Hozier will bring his new tour to Nashville on Thursday, Oct. 5, at Ascend Amphitheater.

The former frontman of Hootie and the Blowfish-turned-country star is hitting the road again on the “Starting Fires Tour” with special guest Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors. They’ll be in Music City on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The iconic rock band KISS will perform at Bridgestone Arena on Monday, Oct. 23, as part of their “End of the Road” Tour.

The country star announced he is bringing the country rock “The Mockingbird & The Crow Tour” to Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium Friday, Oct. 27, with special guests Lainey Wilson and Dylan Marlowe.