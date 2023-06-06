NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — You don’t have to be an expert fisherman to enjoy Tennessee’s 2023 Bobby Wilson Free Fishing Day and week that kicks off June 10th.

All public waters, TWRA owned and operated lakes, and state parks will be accessible to fish for free without a license June 10 through June 16, said Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA).

This year’s event is named in honor of Bobby Wilson who retired after more than 40 years of service with TWRA. 35 of those years he was with the Fisheries Division.

TWRA said they offer up the free day and week annually to encourage families to learn more about the natural environment and to increase interest in fishing.

The agency has annually stocked several thousand pounds of fish for this occasion. TWRA has planned several special fishing events for kids across the state.

To learn more about the free fishing day and events, click on this link.