FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WHNT) – Chief Meteorologist Danielle Dozier had the chance to get out to Fayetteville, Tennessee on Wednesday, July 13 to preview all of the fun things to do in the city. Some of the things that were shown off were a beautiful mural in Downtown Fayetteville, the Carriage House Players, Honey’s restaurant, Music In The Park and Buckley Farm.

The downtown mural is a part of “Everywhere You Look, UT.” It was a campaign where murals were put in counties across Tennessee and Catherine Bartlett, alumni of the school, was the visionary for the one in Fayetteville. She owns the building that the mural is on and was nominated to host the mural. She called on her friend, Troy Freeman to paint the mural.

The Carriage House Players are a local theater group that has been around since 1987. They’ve performed in more than 100 plays and their most recent venture was Red Velvet Cake Wars.

Honey’s, we were told, is a great place to eat a slaw burger. They use a mustard-based slaw and the burger is so famous, that it even has its own festival in April.

Music In The Park is put on by the chamber and is a place where people can gather and listen to different bands for free. AC Junction was just one of the bands that played at Stone Bridge Memorial Park. They’re a two-piece acoustic band that has been together for 18 years. Chris Sanders, the lead singer and guitarist for the band, played a tribute to his late son during his more recent performance at the park.

The last stop for “Weather Wednesdays” was Buckley Farm. Jessica and Eli Buckley own the farm and raise their own cows, pigs and chickens. They even have a market where they sell meat, baked goods and other farm products.