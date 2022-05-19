WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee School Resource Officer is being hailed a hero after footage shows him rescuing a teen who started choking on pieces of a water bottle in the middle of his classroom.

May 5 is a day Officer Dillard says he won’t forget. The heroic act was all caught on surveillance video recently released by the school.

Earlier this month, a student at Green Hill High School started choking on the floor of a classroom. School Resource Officer Chase Dillard stepped in to save the boy’s life – with only moments to spare.

The school nurse had already tried to dislodge the object stuck in the boy’s throat but had no luck.

You can see Officer Dillard rushing in, picking up the student, and after a few seconds, the object is finally forced out of the student’s throat.

“After the fact, it was a sigh of relief because I knew that I had done my job successfully,” Dillard said.

Dillard has been training to save lives for a while now as an 11-year veteran with the Wilson County sheriff’s office.

“From all the years being at the sheriff’s office in my early 20s to when I started here; I credit all my training to the sheriff’s office and my experience working out on street patrol and of the different situations I’ve been in,” Dillard said.