GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The cabins in Cades Cove offer a look back in time for visitors, however, they need some love to make sure they can stay around for years to come.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is recruiting volunteers to ‘Adopt-a-Cabin’ in Cades Cove. Anyone can sign up to ‘adopt’ one of the four historic cabins — Elijah Oliver Homestead, Whitehead Cabin, Dan Lawson Place, or Tipton Place.

The GSMNP holds one of the “best collections of historic log buildings” in the eastern United States according to a release from the park. Cabins, barns, churches and grist mills have been rehabilitated and preserved. However, to keep them open to the public, the buildings need regular cleaning and light maintenance.

The volunteers will then visit their assigned cabin at least once a month for light housekeeping and maintenance tasks. Those who wish to volunteer are required to attend a training and Spring Cleaning event on Tuesday, March 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you are interested in adopting a cabin, email Trails and Facilities Volunteer Coordinator Adam Monroe (adam_monroe@nps.gov).

To learn more about the historic buildings in the park, click here. There are over 90 historic structures located across the park. The best places to see them are in Cades Cove, Cataloochee, Oconaluftee, and along the Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail.