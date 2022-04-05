FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WHNT) — The Fayetteville Police Department says the family of a victim in a recent shooting “strongly believe” that their son’s death is connected to another homicide earlier this year.

Coby Templeton, Fayetteville Police Commander, says the family of Billy Taylor has their own opinion concerning the recent deadly shootings in the town.

“We are listening to them and not ruling him (Hawk) out as a suspect,” Templeton said.

Billy Taylor was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of his vehicle in March, according to police. Emergency crews had been dispatched to what they thought was a car accident. Taylor later died at Huntsville Hospital.

Robtavious “Rock” Hawk was arrested around 8 p.m. on Monday, April 4 in Fayetteville. He was transferred to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department just after midnight.

Hawk was wanted in connection to a shooting that happened on February 13 near Bellview Avenue and Robertson Street. Police said three people were shot, with one of them under the age of 18. That person was killed.

Fayetteville Police confirm they were able to find Hawk thanks to a tip.

“I am hoping this arrest stops the senseless violence,” Templeton said. “And allows us to go back to a fairly quiet community.”

Hawk was charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and unlawful carrying/possession of a weapon. His bond was set at $91,000.