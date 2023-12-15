NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With one of the strictest laws in the country regarding abortion, lawmakers passed a bill to somewhat tweak the language to allow doctors to perform a procedure in case of emergency this past session.

Though that change was minute and doctors say the language is still murky, at best.

“Polls have shown that the people in this state overwhelmingly support a woman’s access,” House Minority Leader Karen Camper said.

Vanderbilt released its fall 2023 poll results Thursday morning, and they show heavy support for changes to the abortion law.

Of 1,005 respondents, 77% want exceptions for rape and incest, including 65% of people who identify as ‘MAGA’ Republicans.

In cases with a non-viable fetus, 62% of ‘non-MAGA’ Republicans and 71% of ‘MAGA’ Republicans approve of exceptions.

“Are we setting out good policy or are we playing politics?” Rep. Bo Mitchell (D-Nashville) said.

But despite the support, the legislature seemingly remains stagnant.

“For the life of the mother, we found a pretty good place where I think it accomplishes the goal of what we’re trying to do – save the life of the mother during a circumstance,” Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) said. “I think on the rape and incest, we’ll see.”

“I think the current law is adequate and protects the life of the mother,” Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) agreed, separately.

When News 2 brought up the Vanderbilt poll to McNally, and specifically the statistics about rape and incest, he was unmoved.

“It’s still life. It’s hard to take a life, especially of an innocent person,” he said. “That’s still a person.”