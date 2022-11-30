NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are many Tennessee families who for decades have wondered what happened to their children.

Some, ages 15, 11 and as young as 3, have been missing long enough that they would now be adults. In certain cases, they have been declared legally dead, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

However, the TBI said their disappearances remain under investigation and will be active until they are recovered or their whereabouts are discovered.

As of November, there were 13 unsolved cases under investigation. These are their stories.

Charlie Hall III

On Dec. 31, 1981, Charlie Hall, also known as “Little Charlie” left his apartment on 40th Avenue North in Nashville to head to his girlfriend’s house.

It should have been a normal day, but when Hall’s mother, Mildred Carwell, spoke with reporters not long after his disappearance, she told them it was anything but normal.

According to Carwell, Hall had left his girlfriend’s house after she “broke it off with him” at around 5 p.m. that day. However, the 15-year-old never came back home. He was last seen wearing a gray or black jacket, maroon pants and tennis shoes.

At the time, Hall was described as 5’8” tall, weighing around 140 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and a birthmark on his right cheek. Today, he would be 56 years old.

In a 1985 issue of The Tennessean, Metro Police told reporters, “Hall’s case is one we can’t resolve, and we don’t have any clues as to what happened.”

While it is unclear if any family members of Hall are still living, investigators are still taking any tips or information that would help solve the case.

If you have seen Charlie Hall, contact the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department at (615) 862-7635, or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Marlena Childress

Marlena Childress was last seen playing in the front yard of her family’s home in Union City on April 16, 1987. Her mother told police she heard car brakes and when she went to check on her 4-year-old daughter, she was gone.

The initial report of her disappearance resulted in a massive search, according to a 2012 issue of the Union City Messenger. However, she was never found. About two months later, her mother confessed to accidentally killing her.

She told police she disposed of the child’s body in the Obion River, but a body was never found. Her mother later recanted her confession, telling police she had made it up because she was stressed. She was initially charged with second-degree murder, but the charges were dismissed.

Childress’s disappearance remains an active investigation. She was described as 4’0″ tall, weighing around 38 pounds, with light brown hair and blue eyes when she was last seen. She would be 39 years old today.

If you have seen Marlena Childress, contact the Union City Police Department at (731) 885-1515, or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Martha Leanne Green

Martha Leanne Green, 17, was one day away from prom night at Dickson County High School when she disappeared on April 15, 1987. She and her twin brother were driving down Highway 46 near I-40 when their car ran out of gas about a half-mile down the road.

Her brother went to get gas and she decided to stay in the car. When he got back to the car nine minutes later, she was gone. In a 2021 interview, Cheatham County Sheriff Mike Breedlove, who worked for the TBI at the time, said police were “pretty sure” it was a “stranger abduction.”

However, even though there were witnesses, followed by searches and possible suspects identified over the years, detectives never found Green. Breedlove said over 1,000 leads were run, and three suspected serial murderers or rapists were confirmed in the area that night.

Green, who was described as 5’6″ tall with brown hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a white shirt, faded blue jeans and white tennis shoes. She would be 52 today.

If you have seen Green, contact the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office at (615) 789-4130, or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Tonetta Carlisle

Tonetta Carlisle was 15 when she was last seen walking home from her school in Chattanooga on March 16, 1989. Carlisle’s mother filed a missing person’s report when she did not return home from school that day.

According to a 2019 issue of the Chattanoogan, an eyewitness told police they saw a group of unidentified suspects jump out of a tan and yellow vehicle and forcibly pull Carlisle into the car before driving away. She was about half a block away from her home.

A possible suspect traced to the vehicle died only days before Carlisle’s alleged abduction. However, investigators are continuing to search for answers. Carlisle was last described as 5’1″ tall with black hair and brown eyes. She would be 49 years old today.

If you have seen Tonetta Carlisle, contact the Chattanooga Police Department at (423) 698-2525, or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Cayce McDaniel

On August 16, 1996, Cayce McDaniel’s family came home to find their 14-year-old daughter missing. On that night, police said McDaniel had attended a back-to-school dance at her church in Milan. She was dropped off at home and disappeared sometime overnight.

Her mother, Cindy Hill, reported her missing the next day. According to Milan police, Finis “Pete” Hill had been a suspect in her disappearance since the day she was reported missing. Hill was indicted on charges of murder and aggravated rape in 2019 following a search of his home.

However, his prosecution is still pending, and McDaniel has yet to be found. Anyone who may have more information is asked to contact the Milan Police Department at (731) 686-3309, or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Lucy Rebecca Meadows

Lucy Rebecca Meadows was only 3 years old when she was last seen in the parking lot of Rivergate Mall in Goodlettsville. Lucy’s mother, Young Meadows, told police she let her daughter out of the back seat of the car and went around to the passenger’s side to retrieve some items.

When she looked back for Lucy, she was gone. Investigators exhausted thousands of leads and scenarios, with a focus on Clarksville, where the Meadows family lived. However, they were met with several dead ends.

“No closure, no end to this, just wish we could find her,” the toddler’s father, Tom Meadows, told News 2 in 2001.

According to police, the toddler’s mother and some other family members stopped cooperating with them less than a year into the investigation, which they said, “made it difficult.”

Today, Lucy Meadows would be around 29 years old. She has black hair and brown eyes. If you have seen Lucy Meadows, contact the Goodlettsville Police Department at (615) 851-2236, or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

China Videon

China Videon’s disappearance on October 19, 1999, has haunted investigators for decades. Videon was 16 years old when she vanished from a hair salon in Murfreesboro.

According to police, Videon’s mother knew something was wrong when her daughter stopped answering her pager. Detectives put up Videon’s photo around town, but without the aid of today’s technology and social media, it took some time to get any leads in the case.

The first big break was when her car was found abandoned in an apartment complex in Antioch in June 2000. However, police said no foul play was evident from the car. As time has passed, police said they have not stopped looking for information.

It’s believed that Videon may be in the company of an adult male. Videon, who was last described as 5’3″ tall with brown hair and blue eyes, would have just turned 40 this year.

If you have seen China Videon, contact the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at (615) 898-7770, or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Lakisha Danielle Jones

Lakisha Danielle Jones, 15, was last seen on December 14, 1999. At the time, she was wearing a black shirt, green pants, a black jacket and black shoes.

Jones was last described as 5’1″ tall with black hair and brown eyes. She has a scar under her left eye and a tattoo of “C47” on her right thigh. Jones would be 38 years old today. No further information was immediately available regarding her disappearance.

If you have seen Lakisha Jones, contact the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department at (615) 862-8600, or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Bethany Leanne Markowski

Bethany Leanne Markowski was 11 years old when she was last seen by her father in the parking lot of the Old Hickory Shopping Mall in Jackson on March 4, 2001.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Markowski had gone into the mall alone while her father waited for her in the car. After about two hours passed, her father went into the mall to look for her. However, he never found her.

At the time, Markowski was wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. She was last described as 4’8″ tall with brown hair and blue eyes. According to the FBI, she was missing her baby molars at the time of her disappearance.

If you have seen Bethany Markowski, contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Tabitha Tuders

It’s been 19 years since 13-year-old Tabitha Tuders was last seen walking to a bus stop just blocks from her home on Lillian Street in East Nashville. Her family has not heard from her since, but they continue to hold a candlelight vigil for her each year.

“The hardest part is not knowing if she’s still here with us or not,” Debra Tuders told News 2 in a 2019 interview. “We have hope she is, we’ll keep on believing she is until we know otherwise.”

According to police, there are several potential suspects in the case, but tips continue to name one man currently serving a “lengthy” sentence in federal prison. While no charges have been filed yet, the primary suspect is known to be involved in prostitution in the East Nashville area.

Tuders, who was last described as 5’01” tall with sandy hair and blue eyes, would be 32 years old today. She has a birthmark on her stomach, a scar on her finger and her ears are pierced.

If you have seen Tabitha Tuders, contact the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department at (615) 862-8600, or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Kristina Branum and Christopher Mittendorf

Kristina Branum and her boyfriend, Christopher Mittendorf, have been missing from Hardin County since July 27, 2006.

Their vehicle was found unlocked and abandoned near a Lawrence County church a few days after they vanished. However, the couple has not been heard from since.

Branum was last described as 5’02” tall with brown hair and brown eyes. She would be 33 years old today. Mittendorf is described as 5’4″ tall with brown hair and blue eyes. They are believed to be together.

If you have seen Kristina Branum or Christopher Mittendorf, contact the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 925-3377, or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Oscar Alexander Campos

Oscar Alexander Campos was 16 when he was last seen at his home in Antioch on April 19, 2008. According to the TBI, Campos has not had contact with anyone in his family since leaving his house and is believed to possibly be in the Nashville area.

He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, black jeans and had his hair styled in a purple mohawk. He was described as 5’6″ tall with black hair and brown eyes at the time of his disappearance.

No further information regarding his disappearance was readily available. If you have seen Oscar Campos, contact the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department at (615) 862-8600, or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Ana Sebastian Lorenzo

Ana Sebastian Lorenzo was 15 when she disappeared on August 7, 2016. According to the TBI, she was last seen at her home in Lewisburg. At the time, she was wearing a pink shirt, black pants and yellow and black shoes.

She was last described as 5’0″ tall with black hair and black eyes. No further information was immediately available regarding her disappearance.

If you have seen Ana Lorenzo, contact the Lewisburg Police Department at (931) 359-4044 or (931)359-3800, or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.