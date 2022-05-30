BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person was killed in a boating accident Monday on South Holston Lake, according to authorities.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said a deck boat and personal watercraft collided around 6 p.m. just upstream of the U.S. 421 access area.

A female passenger on the personal watercraft was pronounced dead at Bristol Regional Medical Center, according to TWRA. The male operator was flown to Johnson City Medical Center with serious injuries. Both were wearing personal flotation devices.

TWRA has not yet released the victim’s name. No one on the deck boat was hurt.

The crash remains under investigation