Two still trapped in Powell trench collapse

EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous version of this story shared incorrect information about the status of the rescue. The information has since been corrected.

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — First responders are working to free two people who have been trapped in a trench collapse in Powell.

First responders were called around noon to a construction site at East Beaver Creek Drive and Allison Way for a trench collapse. A Knox County Rural Metro Fire spokesperson said have made contact with both men and IVs have been started on both.

Emergency crews are still on the scene working to rescue both men.

Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro said over 70 first responders are at the scene. Rescuers are using hand tools, ladders and wood planks to distribute weight evenly and reduce the chances for a secondary collapse. The rescue could take up to eight hours and Bagwell said he hopes to provide updates every half hour.