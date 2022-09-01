MARTIN, Tenn. (WHNT) — The Tennessee Valley Authority Board of Directors on Wednesday maintained a robust and stable course for wholesale base electric rates in the fiscal year 2023, consistent with long-range financial plans to keep base rates flat through the end of the decade.

Over the past 10 years, TVA’s effective wholesale power rate has maintained an average of about 7 cents per kilowatt-hour, giving families some much-needed relief from the pandemic, along with record inflation and high fuel prices.

“This allows us to keep those rates flat because we’re investing in new technology…new nuclear…new solar,” said TVA Spokesman Scott Fiedler. “That allows us to give a good horizon look which allows us to keep rates flat until the end of the decade. That’s good news and it keep money where it belongs – in your pocket.”

Nationwide, utility customers are experiencing higher bills than in the Tennessee Valley because residential power rates in TVA’s service area are lower than 80% of other utilities, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

“We recognize the effect any cost increase has on families right now, and TVA is focused on doing everything we can to keep power bills as low as possible,” said Jeff Lyash, TVA president and CEO.

“Our strong financial position gives us confidence that we can maintain stable rates through 2030 to support the communities we are privileged to serve while preserving our ability to invest in our existing facilities and future capabilities,” added Lyash.

In addition, due to strong operational and financial performance, the Board increased a previously approved Pandemic Recovery Credit back to 2.5% for all customers, providing about $230 million to help alleviate the continued financial pressures of a volatile economy.

“TVA’s impact is greater than the electricity we provide,” said Lyash. “Through multiple credits and programs implemented since the start of the COVID pandemic, TVA expects to return about $1.4 billion through the fiscal year 2023, helping our customers and communities as they deal with the challenges brought on by the pandemic and economy.”