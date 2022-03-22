News 2 will stream the trial online with periodic delays. Click here to watch from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The homicide trial for former Vanderbilt nurse RaDonda Vaught began in a Nashville courtroom Tuesday. She is accused of administering a patient a fatal dose of the wrong medication.

She is known as “The Nurse Erica” on social media with hundreds of thousands of followers.

Vaught faces more than ten years in prison for charges of reckless homicide and abuse of an impaired adult. She has admitted to using the wrong medication but pleaded not guilty to the charges in 2019. Her attorney has argued that systemic failures at the Vanderbilt Medical Center contributed to the error.

Charlene Murphey, 75, of Gallatin was waiting for a standard scan at Vanderbilt Medical Center in 2017 when she was killed by a fatal dose of the wrong medication. Investigators found Vaught was supposed to administer a sedative for her comfort, but instead she is accused of giving Murphy a different medication that causes paralysis. Murphey died within 20 minutes.