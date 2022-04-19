NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A train crashed into a fuel truck at a railroad crossing in The Nations neighborhood of Nashville Tuesday morning.

Multiple crews with the Nashville Fire Department and Metro Nashville Police Department responded to the scene near the 5000 block of 51st Avenue North around 8:15 a.m.

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Courtesy: Nashville Fire Department)

Officials with the Nashville Fire Department reported the train was moving at a low rate of speed when it hit the truck carrying ethanol.

No fires were reported but fuel is leaking from the truck and HAZMAT crews are working to contain the spill.

The truck was carrying an estimated 4,900 gallons of ethanol, some of which has leaked into the nearby storm water drains, according to Nashville’s Emergency Operations. Crews were able to contain around 2,000 gallons but it is unknown how much ethanol went into the ground.

The tanker was pierced in the crash, producing a river-like effect of ethanol flowing down the street while multiple vehicles passed through the dangerous, combustible fuel, according to the NFD.

OEM said booms have been placed on Richland Creek to help contain the spill. Crews will also start flushing the storm drains with water to dilute the ethanol.

No injuries were reported. A strong scent of gasoline was reported by impacted residents.

Businesses and residents within 1,000 feet have been evacuated from the area.

It is not known when the fuel spill will be contained and residents are allowed to move freely through the neighborhood.